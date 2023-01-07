Don’t vote leaders based on ethnicity, religion – Obi charges Nigerians   





Mr Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, has reiterated call on Nigerians not to vote for political candidates based on ethnicity or religion.

Obi made the call during his presidential campaign rally held in Osogbo, Osun State capital, on Saturday.

The former Anambra State governor, equally urged the electorate to vote out the major political parties, who had been claiming they had political structures to take or retain power.

He highlighted the challenges facing the country and Nigerians, telling the people to vote out the parties with structures and take back the country from them.

“Nigerians are hungry, youths have no job.

“It is not safe to travel anywhere in Nigeria today. All these challenges are caused by those who say they have party structures. But these structures have crippled Nigeria.

“I want me and you to destroy these structures by voting them out next month.

“We are going to secure and unite Nigeria. We want…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper