



Manchester United have qualified for the fourth round of the FA Cup after a 3-1 win over Everton on Friday.

The Red Devils went in front after four minutes thanks to Antony’s tap-in as Frank Lampard’s Toffees got off to the worst possible start.

But De Gea let a ball scramble through his legs for Conor Coady to tap in just minutes later.

However soon after the start of the second half, Coady had the ball in the net again, this time at the wrong end.

And Rashford made it 3-1 late on with a penalty

The win makes it seven wins on the bounce for Erik ten Hag side who are looking ‘untouchable’ at the moment despite a tumultuous start to the season.

For Frank Lampard, his fate as Toffees manager got worsen with the latest defeat that sees Everton crashing out of the FA Cup.

The post FA Cup: Rashford, Antony score as Man United knock out Everton appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper