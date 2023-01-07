Iran hangs two more men in connection with nationwide protests





By Biodun Busari

Iran’s government has executed two men after being convicted of killing a member of the paramilitary Basij force during protests that had rocked the Arab country.

Iran condemned the two protesters – Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Mohammad Hosseini for killing Ruhollah Ajamian, a paramilitary officer, during a demonstration to mark the 40th day since the death of a protester Hadis Najafi last year.

Al Jazeera reported that the duo were hanged in the early hours of Saturday, days after the Iranian Supreme Court confirmed their sentences for “corruption on Earth.”

Karami and Hosseini were accused of killing Ajamian on November 3 when large protests took place in the city of Karaj near Tehran.

Videos circulating on social media on the day showed a main highway closed…





