Lassa fever: No health worker infected in reporting week 52 – NCDC

The NCDC via its official website, on Saturday, said the 52nd-week report from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, showed that the country’s suspected cases of Lassa fever were 8,202.

It said, while there were no reported cases for health workers in the reporting week, about 63 healthcare workers were infected by the disease in the country.

The public health agency said that the country’s confirmed cases for 2022 now stood at 1,067, spread across 112 Local Government Areas and 27 states of the Federation.

It said that the death toll from the Lassa fever outbreak in the country also stood at 189.

"In week 52, the number of new confirmed cases decreased from 17 in week 51, 2022, to 12 cases. These were reported from Edo, Ebonyi and





Source: Vanguard Newspaper