NAPS decries poor infrastructures, neglect of Kaduna polytechnic students





By Ezra Ukanwa

THE Leadership of the National Association of Polytechnic Students, NAPS, weekend, bemoaned the deplorable state of infrastructures and the neglect of students in the Federal Polytechnic, Kaduna.

This was as they called on the federal government including other relevant authorities to wade into the issue to ensure that all basic amenities due to the students are adequately deployed.

The vice President, external affairs of NAPS, Lawal Muhammed, made this call during a press briefing, with the theme: ‘state of Nigeria polytechnic hostel facilities, Kaduna Polytechnic as a case study’, in Abuja.

Disclosing that despite the poor percentage of budgetary allocation for the educational sector, and the fraction of it that was channeled to putting in place infrastructures in polytechnics, very little has been done to provide habitable hostel facilities for the students.

Muhammed said: “Therefore, the leadership of the National Association of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper