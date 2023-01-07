Peter Obi heartless for saving money instead of people – Tinubu





The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu has described his counterpart in the Labour Party, Peter Obi as a stingy man who boasts of saving money while his people starving.

Tinubu made the remarks while speaking during the Ondo state rally at Democracy Park, Akure, the state capital.

Tinubu said his vision for the country can only be harvested by progressive and democratic governance, which according to him Obi cannot do.

Tinubu’s words: “He [Obi] cares little that his policies and actions have a chance to show how progressive he could be when he was the governor of Anambra State. All he could do was boast that he saved money – I don’t know how much.

“But I tell you, it is a wicked parent like Obi, given the opportunity to feed his children, invest in tomorrow on their behalf and hold money in his hands while the children starve and go to bed hungry. That is Obi wickedness,” he said.

According to him, only a “heartless…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper