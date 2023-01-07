Recruitment into army, not employment opportunity but call to defend Nigeria – Yahaya





By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has said that recruitment into the Nigerian Army should not be perceived as employment opportunity, as is the case in other conventional endeavours of life.

He said that unlike other professions, recruitment into the NA is a national call to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Nigeria and therefore requires citizens who are not only physically and medically fit, but also mentally and emotionally stable.

The Army Chief made the observation on Saturday 7 January 2023, shortly before flagging off a10Km endurance run for candidates undergoing screening to qualify for the 84 Regular Recruits Intake into the Nigerian Army (NA) at the Nigerian Army Battle Fitness Centre (NABFC) in Falgore forest, Kano state.

Emphasizing that it is a job opportuniy and call to national service, he said it requires selflessness and if need be, the supreme sacrifice, stressing, it is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper