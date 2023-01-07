Six journalists detained over viral video of South Sudan President peeing on camera





Media rights groups have called for South Sudanese authorities to release six journalists detained over a video reportedly showing President Salva Kiir urinating on himself.

The staff at the state-run South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation were arrested on Tuesday by agents from the National Security Service, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists, citing media reports and other sources familiar with the case.

They are under investigation over footage that went viral on social media in December, according to the reports, the New York-based CPJ said in a statement issued late Friday.

A video posted on YouTube shows Kiir, dressed in his trademark black hat and a grey outfit at what is described as a road commissioning ceremony, with a wet substance staining his left trouser leg.

An official from SSBC quoted by independent station Radio Tamazuj said the outlet did not broadcast the footage.

The arrests match “a pattern of security personnel resorting to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper