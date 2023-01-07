Spare: Taliban says Prince Harry will face trial over killing of 25 in Afghanistan





By Biodun Busari

Taliban government has vowed that Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry will appear before the International Court over his confession of killing 25 Afghan soldiers.

Khalid Zadran, the Taliban’s police spokesman made this statement in Kabul, the Afghanistan capital on Friday.

According to The Telegraph, Zadran reacted to Prince Harry’s revelation that he killed 25 Taliban fighters when he was an Apache helicopter pilot during the war.

In his forthcoming memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex detailed how he flew on six missions during his second tour in Afghanistan in 2012 and killed 25 Taliban.

Reacting, the Taliban official said, “Prince Harry will always be remembered in Helmand – Afghans will never forget the killing of their innocent countrymen.”

“The perpetrators of such crimes will one day be brought to the international court and criminals like Harry who proudly…





