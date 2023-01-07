‘The man who died, resurrected after three days was Obalike, Eze Nri’





*White men scared to hear he was half human, half spirit, challenged that in court

New Eze Nri speaks on killing of Osu, twins, dwarfs, hunchback, spiritual implications of beating a woman

*Laments modern civilisation diminishing Igbo customs, culture

By Ebele Orakpo

Tears, blood, rising insecurity, unknown gunmen, kidnapping for ransom, sit-at-home, cultism etc., have become the order of the day in the once acclaimed most peaceful region of Nigeria, the South-East.

Many people from the region are no longer finding it funny because apart from sending hundreds of youths to their early grave, the economy is grinding to a halt, poverty escalating and as a popular adage says, an idle mind is the devil’s workshop so when young, vibrant people are forced to sit-at-home every Monday and recently, for five days at a stretch, the devil will definitely give them something to do which will worsen the situation in the region. This is giving the leaders sleepless…







