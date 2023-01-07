‘Work on yourself’, Uche Ogbodo advises single mothers, ladies





Uche Ogbodo

By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo recently released a speech intended to inspire single mothers and women who are still looking for life’s partners.

Vanguard reported that Ogbodo has tied the knot with her partner, Bobby Maris.

On Saturday, Uche addressed single women and single mothers on her Instagram page and urged them to keep an open heart.

She further advised them to improve themselves, while adding that the appropriate person will find them in God’s perfect time.

She wrote,” Morning Motivation for my single ladies and single mothers gang who have given up hope.

“God’s time is the best, the right person is out there, he will find you when you aren’t even searching.

“Just be yourself, work hard on yourself and leave your heart open, forgive…





