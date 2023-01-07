You have to be jobless to attend political rallies -Adeboye





…accuses political parties of renting crowd

By Gabriel Olawale

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has expressed concern over the massive participation of young people in political rallies, saying that the majority of them were as a result of joblessness in the country.

Speaking during the RCCG January Holy Ghost Service on Friday, Adeboye accused political parties of hiring crowd to attend their rallies.

“I watched it on the news. If human beings promote you, oh, I don’t know whether I should say this. I’m sure you have been watching the campaign rallies. I watched it on the news. I don’t know if you have noticed that two different people don’t hold their campaign simultaneously in a town. Have you noticed that? You don’t know why? Because majority of the crowd, majority are rented. So I come, I pay, you gather. After I’ve gone, another man comes, he pays, you gather.”

He added, “Somebody said ‘Daddy, you keep…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper