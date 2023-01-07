Zelensky dismisses Putin’s temporary ceasefire as tactical ploy





Volodymyr Zelensky

By Biodun Busari

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order for a 36-hour ceasefire over Orthodox Christmas on Thursday.

Zelensky described the move by his neighbouring foe as a cover to stop Ukraine’s progress in the eastern Donbas region, Al Jazeera reports on Friday.

Speaking in Russian and addressing both the Kremlin and Russians, Zelensky in his nightly video said Moscow had repeatedly ignored Kyiv’s own peace plan.

He, then, added that the war would end when Russian troops left Ukraine or were thrown out.

He said, “They now want to use Christmas as a cover, albeit briefly, to stop the advances of our boys in Donbas and bring equipment, ammunition and mobilised troops closer to our positions.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper