Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol eyes Liverpool move





Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol has dropped a major transfer hint amid interest from various European clubs for his services.

Gvardiol played a key role in Croatia’s march to the 2022 World Cup semi finals with a string of solid displays alongside veteran partner Dejan Lovren.

The pair conceded just one goal in the group stages in Qatar, with head coach Zlatko Dalic keeping them on the pitch for 90 or 120 minutes in every game.

Gvardiol’s status continued to rise in the Middle East, after forcing his way into the RB Leipzig starting XI at the start of 2022, with a string of impressive performances in the Champions League this season.

Los Blancos have been linked with a potential €60m bid for the 20-year-old, alongside Premier League giants Chelsea, despite his agent Marjan Sisic claiming a quick departure is unlikely.

However, Real Madrid’s chances of securing a deal have been dealt…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper