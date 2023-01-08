Don’t sell your votes, Dafinone charges electorate





..says the Urhobo nation will be great again

The Delta Central Senatorial Candidate for the All Progressives Congress, Chief Ede Dafinone, has charged the people of Delta State not to sell their votes in the coming election, insisting that all APC candidates are selfless and ready to serve.

He said “Vote all APC candidates, they are all competent people, people who will not let their people down, candidates that are ready to serve their people, people who are selfless, qualified people with credible records.”

“The money politicians will give to you on the day of the election should not make you sell your vote to greedy politicians for any amount. Collect the money and vote for us, vote APC, the only thing that will guarantee you’re getting a job.”

The Chartered Accountant also stated that no other Senator has done what Ovie Omo-Agege has done in the state insisting the Urhobos will be great again.

“No Deputy Senate President has done what Omo-Agege has done,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper