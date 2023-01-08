Era of intimidation, violence in nation’s politics over – Omo-Agege





Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, the APC governorship candidate in Delta, has said that the era of politics of intimidation and violence was over with the introduction of BVAS machines in the nation’s electoral system.

Omo-Agege, who is also the Deputy President of the Senate, made the remark on Saturday during the party’s ward-to-ward campaign in Uzere, Aviara and Olomoro communities in Isoko South Local Government Area of the state.

The lawmaker representing Delta Central Senatorial District said that the party would resist any attempt by leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to intimidate the APC members in Isokoland and other parts of the state.

“The politics of intimidation is over. With the introduction of the BVAS machine by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), be rest assured that we buried the politics of intimidation and violence.

“Let me assure our teeming supporters that there will be adequate security in the next elections. For…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper