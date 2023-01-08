Gale of defections hit Delta PDP as family, relatives of Okowa’s strongman Askia, defect to APC





** the umbrella is torn, says Ilolo, former Okowa commissioner

A gale of defections has hit Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta state, as the All Progressives Congress, APC, Campaign train hit critical strongholds of the party.

During the week, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s Former Commissioner for Urban Renewal, Dr. Karo Ilolo, and two time chairman of Ethiope East LGA, Chief Mrs Faith Majemite, dumped the PDP and declared for APC.

Speaking yesterday during the APC ward to ward campaign at Uzere, the hometown of Okowa strongman, Bashorun Askia Ogieh, Ilolo said “the PDP umbrella is torn. We are totally committed to the cause of the APC, and we shall win”

Bashorun Askia is the Managing Director of Delta Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, which is considered as Governor Okowa’s financial war chest for the prosecution of the 2023 election.

Also at Uzere, Majemite dismissed the PDP as a party of “thieves.” She said that in seven and a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper