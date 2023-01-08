How political thuggery escalated in Kano, Ekiti, others in four years – Report





By Miftaudeen Raji

A report by the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change has revealed how political thuggery has escalated in Kano, Ekiti, Osun, Nasarawa and Borno states in the last four years.

The report, headlined by a senior fellow of the Institute, Bulama Bukarti, stated, “Unless concerted efforts are made to maintain peace and ensure politicians respect the outcome of the election, 2023 may see a post-election period more similar to 2011 than to 2019.”

Titled “Why the Security Risk to the 2023 Elections Must not be Overlooked,” the report noted that Nigeria’s bloodiest post-election violence erupted after the 2011 general elections, saying, “ironically, that was the most credible electoral process up to that point.”

According to the report, the announcement that the then-incumbent President, Goodluck Jonathan, had won the election, and that the main opposition…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper