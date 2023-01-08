Lawan vows 98 percent Yobe votes will be delivered to Tinubu/Shettima





By Henry Umoru, Abuja

AHEAD of next month’s Presidential election, the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has vowed that Yobe State would deliver 98 percent of votes in Yobe to the candidate of the rulling All Progressives Congress(APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

Speaking, weekend, in Damaturu, at the inauguration of the Yobe State APC 2023 Campaign Council which held at Yobe Government House, Lawan described Yobe State as the pride of APC and vowed that no stone would be left unturned to ensure its victory at the polls at all levels.

The council which is chaired by former Governor of the State, Alhaji Ibrahim Gaidam, has Lawan as Alternate chairman and also former Governor Bukar Abba Ibrahim as the Grand Patron.

In a statement by his Special Adviser, Media, Ola Awoniyi, the President of the Senate said: “Just as the chairman of the council said, we will be totally committed to ensuring that this party, the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper