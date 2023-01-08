Mayor of Leicester visits Envoy Nation, eulogises Osunmakinde





The Right Worshipful, Mr George Cole, The Lord Mayor of Leicester, on Sunday, commended the Senior Pastor of The Envoy Nation, Dele Osunmakinde, describing him as a godly man who preaches the Bible with great authority.

The pastor and the congregants were surprised when the Lord Mayor, who is Leicester’s first citizen walked into the service which was held at the Mercure Leicester The Grand Hotel located in Grandby Street in the United Kingdom.

Addressing the church, Cole said for unknown reasons, he had a great urge to fellowship and would have attended with his wife, the Lord Mayoress but she is currently recovering from an operation.

He also commended the church members for the atmosphere of warmth and sense of oneness which was evident throughout the service.

He said: “For some unknown reasons yesterday, I had this great urge to come to this church. The Lady Mayoress would have been with me but she is recovering from an operation. But she does ask me to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper