Peter Obi vows to dialogue with separatist agitators, use military if necessary

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has vowed to dialogue with separatist groups in the country and use military force when necessary, if elected President come February 25.

Obi spoke who spoke during The Peoples Townhall, an event organised by Channels Television in conjunction with several of its partners in Abuja, on Sunday.

Starting with the issue of security under which separatist agitations fall, the LP candidate said his administration would adopt the carrot-and-stick approach.

He explained that by this, he means first using dialogue to win over the aggrieved and then applying the military option when necessary to ensure the protection of Nigerian lives and property.

Obi said, “We are in a democratic dispensation; you govern by discussing, you govern by consensus. So, I will sit down and discuss with every agitator without the exception of the name. We must use carrot and stick (approach).

Source: Vanguard Newspaper