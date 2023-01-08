Peter Obi’s VP candidate, Datti weeps on national TV over insults to family





.

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed broke down in tears during the Town Hall meeting organized by Channels Television while speaking about insults directed at his family by political opponents.

During the event, which was held on Sunday night, Baba-Ahmed recalled how his family and the memory of his late father became objects of ridicule by political opponents.

He said his family background became the target of attack by these opponents soon after he joined the LP Presidential ticket and took on those who spread misconceptions and falsehoods about his principal, Mr Peter Obi.

Also Read

‘That’s fake news,’ El-Zakzaky denies endorsing Peter Obi

He said, “When I joined the ticket, I impeached certain lies against him (Peter Obi) and particularly my good friend on the APC side on the same level. You know when people think they have money, they have power, and the sitting authority is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper