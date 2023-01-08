Ronaldo clear for Saudi debut January 22 – Club source





Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo could make his Saudi Arabian debut on January 22 after he was successfully registered by new team Al Nassr, a club source told AFP on Saturday.

Ronaldo, who was unveiled to fans this week, joined the squad list after Al Nassr terminated Manchester United-linked striker Vincent Aboubakar to stay within the maximum eight foreign nationals stipulated by the Saudi league.

He will now be available for the January 22 home game against Ettifaq after completing a two-match ban issued in November for smashing a fan’s mobile phone while playing for Manchester United.

“Al Nassr terminated Vincent Aboubakar’s contract by mutual consent and he received all his financial rights,” the club source said, adding that Ronaldo was registered before Al Nassr’s game against Al Ta’ee on Friday.

“So now he served one game from the ban and will serve the other one…





