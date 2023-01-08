Subsidy removal: Buhari lampooned over undulating costs of petrol, gas





…It is deceitful for Buhari’s government to announce the payment of subsidy will end in June

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

A former frontline Presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 general elections, Sam Ohuabunwa, Sunday took a swipe on President Muhammadu Buhari (rtd) over his inability to establish and enforce a steady price control in the oil and gas sector of the country.

This was as the former President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria claimed that the federal government was paying lip service to the issues around the oil sector, saying, “It is deceitful and dis- ingenious for this Government to announce that payment of subsidy will end in June when they would have ended their regime.”

Disclosing this in a statement, Ohuabunwa added that “Why to wait? Why to make a such deceitful proposition? Who will enforce the plan, Buhari/ oil Minister or the new President?”, he queried.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper