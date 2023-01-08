Ughiewven ‘ll vote massively for Omo-Agege, say APC leaders, elders





Leaders and elders of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ughelli South LGA, have promised to make the election of the Governorship candidate of the party, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, in the Ughiewven nation, epochal.

At a meeting hosted by Olorogun Ima Niboro, Director, Communications and Media Strategy of the Delta APC Campaign Council, and Member of, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Sunday, January 9, the leaders and elders of the party took far-reaching decisions to prepare for a massive mobilization of party faithful and indigenes of Ughievwen kingdom for the campaign rally scheduled for Tuesday, January 11, 2023.

Welcoming the leaders and elders of the APC in Ughelli South, Olorogun Ima Niboro charged all members of the party in the local government area to rise to the occasion and give Omo-Agege a rousing welcome at the campaign rally and go ahead to vote massively for the party at the polls.

At the meeting, presided over by the Chairman of APC in Delta Central…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper