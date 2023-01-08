We’re spending one-third of personnel cost to service pensioners – Edo Govt





…we paid N1billion as gratuity in 2022

*Says protest politically instigated

Edo State government has said that it is up-to-date with the payment of pensions to retired workers and is currently expending one-third of its personnel cost on pension payments.

Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Osa Nehikhare, who conveyed the State Government’s position, said: “As a government, we have solved the issue of gratuity for those younger employees by moving them to the Contributory Pension Scheme.

“We are currently on pension payment and we are one of the few states in Nigeria that have prioritized regular pension payment,” Nehikhare stated.

“We harmonized the pension and increased pension due, and as a government, we are not owing gratuity. However, we inherited unpaid gratuities that the previous government failed to pay.

“By the way we also make available N100 million monthly to pay gratuity to those retirees with serious medical…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper