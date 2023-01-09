Atiku-Okowa mocks Tinubu over Buhari’s Adamawa snub





By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization has mocked the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, following what it described as President Muhammadu Buhari’s obvious snub during Monday’s APC campaign in Adamawa.

The PDP said it was clear that Buhari avoided the booby trap of identifying with Tinubu when the outgoing President declined to speak directly in favour of Asiwaju by commending him for anything during the rally.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Spokesperson of the PDP Campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, on Monday.

He said, “The public watched as a visibly embarrassed Asiwaju Tinubu had to put up with President Buhari merely raising his hand without speaking on his (Tinubu’s) personality despite the pressure being mounted on him (Buhari).

Read Also

Atiku/Okowa to Tinubu, involving Buhari in your campaign won’t help Tinubu’s…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper