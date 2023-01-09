Edo train kidnap: Minister directs NRC to establish host community committee





L-R: Managing Director of NRC, Mr Fidet Okhiria and the Minister of State for Transportation during an assessment visit to Tom Ikimi train station in Igueben, Edo State, where train passengers were kidnapped

Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, has directed the management of Nigerian Railways Corporation (NRC) to establish a host community relations committee in all train stations across the country.

Adegoroye gave the directive in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, on Monday in Abuja.

The minister was quoted to have issued the directive shortly after his assessment visit to Tom Ikimi Train Station in Igueben, Edo, where some passengers were kidnapped on Saturday.

Adegoroye, who held a meeting with security operatives at the station, directed the management of the NRC to immediately establish a Nigerian Railway Corporation Host Community Relations.

According to him, the committee will…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper