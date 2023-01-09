Edo train kidnap: Terrorists struck because there’s no security in station —Witnesses





.

By Ozioruva Aliu & Ezra Ukanwa

BENIN CITY—Eyewitnesses said yesterday that the kidnappers that attacked a sub-station of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC in Igueben, Edo State and abducted over 30 passengers and staff on Saturday, struck because the train station was not protected by security men.

This came as Edo State Government confirmed that at least one of the kidnappers had been arrested by security men and hunters in the area.

No fewer than 30 passengers and staff of the Nigerian Railway Corporation were kidnapped on Saturday by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen, while those who escaped abduction sustained bullet wounds.

Following the attack, the Nigeria Railway Corporation yesterday announced closure of Ekehen Station in Edo State till further notice.

Over 30 missing, kids freed, female escaped

Speaking on the development, yesterday, the Liaison officer to the local government area, Best Oseh, said security agencies and paramilitary…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper