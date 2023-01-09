



The Federal Government on Monday projected that by the first Quarter of 2024, Nigeria will put an end to the importation of petroleum products into the country.

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva said by the first quarter of 2024 the rehabilitation of the Port-Harcourt refinery would be partly completed while the 650,000 barrel per day (bpd) capacity Dangote Refinery would also be on stream.

Sylva stated this at the resumption of the ”PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023)” organised by the Ministry of Information and Culture.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the scorecard series inaugurated Oct. 18, 2022, and featured 16 ministers was meant to showcase the achievements of the Buhari administration.

Presenting the scorecard of his ministry, Sylva specifically said that the 60,000 bpd capacity refinery within the Port-Harcourt Refinery complex would be ready for production by Quarter one of 2024.

The Minister added





Source: Vanguard Newspaper