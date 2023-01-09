How youths discovered Peter Obi – Pat Utomi





Prof Pat Utomi

By Biodun Busari

Renowned political economist, Professor Pat Utomi has said the aggrieved Nigerian youths that are tired of the terrible state of the country discovered the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

He said Nigerian youths have been leaving the country in search of greener pastures overseas, but those who cannot go are those fighting for the nation’s progress by bringing Obi out to be president.

Professor Utomi made these points known in an exclusive interview with The Niche.

"The youths of Nigeria, fed up enough about the structure and the nature of Nigeria, seeing it denying them opportunity began to respond first by leaving the country – the so-called Japa phenomenon," Utomi…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper