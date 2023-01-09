Investors lose N26bn on profit-taking activities





By Nkiruka Nnorom

The equities market closed the first trading week of the year on a negative zone with investors recording N26 billion losses.

The development is contrary to analysts’ prediction that the bullish trend the market took towards ended 2022 would be sustained in the new week.

They had opined that positioning for the 2022 full year corporate financial results releases would sustain a bullish outlook despite the pre-election concerns.

However, sell-offs in some heavy weights dragged the market down despite closing in the green territory in three of the four trading sessions during the week.

Consequently, the benchmark All Share Index (ASI) closed lower at 51,222.34 points from 51,251.06 points at the beginning of the week, thus representing a 0.06 percent decline.

Similarly, the market capitalisation of all the listed equities fell by N26 billion or 0.09 percent to close at N27.899 trillion from N27.915 trillion at the beginning of the trading…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper