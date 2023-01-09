Lloris retires from int’l football





(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 1, 2021 France’s goalkeeper Hugo Lloris smiles during a press conference in Nice, on the eve of the friendly match between France and Wales. – French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, captain of the 2018 world champions and the most capped player in the history of the French football team (145 caps), announced his international retirement in an interview with sports daily L’Equipe, on January 9, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / POOL / AFP)

France captain Hugo Lloris has announced his retirement from international football at the age of 36, three weeks after his country lost the World Cup final on penalties to Argentina in Doha.

“I have decided to stop my international career, with the feeling that I have given everything,” Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Lloris said in an interview with French sports daily L’Equipe published on Monday.

“I think it is important to announce this now, two and a half months before the start of Euro…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper