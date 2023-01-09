N-Delta’ll back presidential candidate that supports true federalism — IYC





By Samuel Oyadongha

Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Worldwide, has said the people of Niger Delta would only support any presidential candidate with the sincerity of purpose for true federalism.

Spokesman of IYC, Ebilade Ekerefe stated this in a chat in Yenagoa.

He said: “We have taken a critical look at the transitional journey of the nation towards this year’s presidential election. We want to urge and re-affirm the call on the people of the region to support presidential candidate with the sincerity of purpose for true federalism, justice and equity for all regions.

“We particularly call for peaceful conduct of the forth coming general election and we are ready to work with security agencies to thwart any plan by anti-democratic agents, non-state actors, proxies or hired hands of any candidate plotting to disrupt the existing peace in the region.

“The IYC, in line with its tents, will continue to promote constructive agitations to attract the attention of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper