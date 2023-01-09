NAHCON signs MoU on 2023 Hajj, agreement confirms 95,000 slots





…75,000 allocated to states pilgrims boards, FCT, Armed forces

…20000 to private tour operators

By Ishola Balogun

THE much anticipated Memorandum of Understanding for the 2023 Hajj was signed this morning between the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and the Saudi Ministry of Hajj at a colourful ceremony held at the Super Dome Centre in Jeddah Saudi Arabia.

The Minister of state for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubair Dada signed the document on behalf of Nigeria and was witnessed by chairman CEO of NAHCON ,Alh. Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, the three executive Commissioners,Alh Nura Hassan Yakassai, Alh.Abdullahi Magaji Hardawa and Sheikh Suleman Mommoh, board members and staff of the commission.

Read also: Saudi restores 95,000 Hajj slots to Nigeria

One of the highlight of the document is the confirmation of 95000 Haj slot to the country in this year’s Hajj with 75,000 allocated to the 36 state pilgrims welfare boards /Agency/Commissions including the FCT and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper