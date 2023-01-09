NESG to dialogue with presidential candidates on Nigerian economy





By Fortune Eromosele

As part of its commitment to national development and principle to providing an economic foundation for democracy, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, NESG, is set to hold a series of dialogue on the Nigerian economy with presidential candidates that will accentuate discussions on the roadmap towards an inclusive and prosperous Nigeria.

A statement by the CEO NESG, Mr. Laoye Jaiyeola in Abuja, said the presidential dialogue series is geared towards sensitising stakeholders and citizens of Nigeria on peaceful, informed and accountable democratic participation and would provide a unique platform and opportunity for presidential candidates to discuss their economic agenda in an environment of civil discourse.

The statement read: “Nigeria is at a decisive point in its history and as we countdown to the 2023 polls, it is critical, like never before, to nudge Nigerians towards making informed voting choices. The challenge before us, therefore, is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper