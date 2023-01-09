Polls: Osun APC, PDP trade blames over attacks





.

By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO-THE All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential campaign committee in Osun State, yesterday, alleged that thugs loyal to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, attacked the Tinubu-Shettima campaign office in Ilesa with the intent to kill.

Spokesperson of the APC PCC, , Remi Omowaye, who briefed newsmen in Ilesa after the attack, said the attack on the office was perpetrated after former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s visit on Saturday evening.

The building windows and entrance door, billboards were shattered with gunshots, as bullet cartridges were seen on the floor around the office.

Omowaye said: “Just two weeks ago, there was an assassination attempt on me. On Saturday, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola branched over in Ilesa on his way from the Presidential Campaign rally of our party in Akure to attend the sensitisation programme that I convened to educate our members on certain things as regards the forthcoming general elections.

“And to our…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper