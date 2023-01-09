Shema’s Katsina PDP faction flags off campaign for Atiku





…says destroyers of Katsina APC now in PDP, trying to destroy it also….

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Former Governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema’s faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State on Sunday flagged off its campaign for the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Addressing party stalwarts from across the 34 Local Government Areas in the State, Hon. Salisu Majigiri, the embattled PDP State Chairman who is also the House of Representatives Candidate for Mashi/Dutsi Constituency, noted that the true lovers and supporters of Atiku Abubakar in Katsina State are those in Shema’s PDP faction. He also threatened to expose in due course those in the other camp whom he described as fake.

Majigiri also alleged that those responsible for the misrule in Katsina APC for the past seven years have now joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with the intent to destroy it also. Notwithstanding, he said Atiku Abubakar will win in Katsina State despite the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper