Trial of Boko Haram suspects in detention to resume March — FG

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The Federal Government has perfected plans to commence the second phase of the prosecution of Boko Haram suspects currently being held in a military facility at Kainji, Niger State.

The Solicitor-General of the Federation, SGF, and Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs Beatrice Jedy-Agba, who made the disclosure to newsmen on Sunday, said the planned trial of the detained terror suspects would resume in March.

It will be recalled that the Federal Ministry of Justice had recently acknowledged the special intervention granted by President Muhammadu Buhari for the provision of funds and other logistics for the commencement of the exercise.

The SGF revealed that the trial, which has been done in phases, was temporarily halted to ensure proper investigation of the suspects and to put necessary measures in place to ensure that they were given a fair trials that would meet global standards.

She said the federal…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper