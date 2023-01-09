Uzoamaka threatened over post hours after ex-husband, Nedu unveiled new lover





By Ada Osadebe

Uzoamaka Ohiri, the ex-wife of Nedu Wazobia, a Nigerian radio personality, has been slammed by Nigerians after a cryptic post on emotional abusers.

This is coming after her ex-husband revealed the identity of his new partner on Instagram on Sunday, whom he described as the “queen of the castle”.

Uzoamaka on her Instagram on Monday, reposted a Twitter post about emotional abusers who appeared to be nice to everyone except the person they are abusing, making the abused seem like they are lying.

Read also:

Soberekon calls Nedu ‘backstabber’, drops charges as Harrysong apologises

Burna Boy reveals crush on female soldier

‘We’ll do more’, Dapo Abiodun flags off re-election campaign

The post read, “Emotional abusers are nice and sweet to everyone except the person dey are abusing.

“People would think you are lying about them.”

However, she shared screenshots of comments she got, including a death threat, on her Instagram story…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper