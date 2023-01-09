Why it’s impossible for Nigeria to make progress with APC, PDP – Utomi





Political economist, entrepreneur and politician, Professor Pat Utomi, has explained why it’s “literally impossible” for Nigeria to make progress with a leadership got from either the All Progressives Congress, APC, or the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Professor Utomi said it was all about why and how they chose candidates, which invariably lead to how both political parties have ended.

The don said these in an interview with The Niche.

According to the don, these two major political parties in the country treated power like tools of transactions, with candidates not carrying any ideology.

In his words: “Now, with all of these problems staring at us, Nigerian political parties missed the script.

“The script is that a political party is a source…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper