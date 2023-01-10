2023: Eastern Obolo assures Pastor Umo Eno of support





… Candidate Promises Upliftment, Special Training For Youths

In a rare and display of acceptance and support for the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, the people of Eastern Obolo Local Government Area trooped out in their thousands to celebrate the seasoned entrepreneur whom they described as a compassionate leader.

The excited electorate thrilled Pastor Eno and the campaign team to fine cultural displays including; Nwatam and Aworuguem while many others were chanting different slogans such as “Umo Eno is our own,” “We will support Umo Eno for youth empowerment,” and “We need a man of compassion”

In their separate remarks, the political leader of the area, Sir Adasi Obolum, member representing Ikot Abasi Federal Constituency, Mr. Francis Charles Udoyok, Local Government Chairman , Mr. Abraham Odion noted that Pastor Umo Eno is loved and respected by people of Eastern Obolo, stressing that the long battle…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper