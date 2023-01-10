ABUAD signs agreement with leading US hospital for students’ clinical training





By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) on Tuesday signed agreement with the oldest and leading United States-based health institution, John Hopkins Hospital.

The agreement which was facilitated by the Little by Little foundation would expose the institution’s medicine and health final year students to practical international training in Hopkins Hospital for a period of one year.

The founder of ABUAD, Aare Afe Babalola SAN, in a short speech during the ceremony, commended the grand patron of the foundation, Chief Adegoke Ajayi his efforts at ensuring the success of the agreement with the hospital which he said would further expose the students to the international space.

Babalola explained that ABUAD in the last thirteen years of its existence has contributed to the development of the nation’s education and health sectors with the quality of research, teachings and community service.

He advised students who will be beneficiaries of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper