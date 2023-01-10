Allegation Umahi muzzling opposition, blackmail — Gov’s aide





By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Government has described as cheap blackmail, the allegation that it was muzzling the opposition political parties in the State, ahead of the 2023 general election.

The Special Assistant, S.A, to Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State on Media and Strategy, Mr. Chooks Oko who stated this in Abakaliki, stressed that the allegation was not only farcical but was also intended to provide an alibi for the opposition’s imminent failure.

According to him, “the opposition parties cannot substantiate the allegations anywhere across the State. The fact, I think, remains that they have not found any loophole in Umahi’s Administration to capitalize on as subjects of the campaign against him and his Party in the State.”

He said: “Therefore, having been knocked down by Umahi’s superlative performance, they are resorting to cheap blackmail. If you move around the State today, you will see billboards of other political parties standing in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper