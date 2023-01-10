Buddhist monk chops off penis with knife in Thailand  





Biodun Busari

A sex-starved Buddhist monk, Phra Oat had a “serene smile” on his face as he tried to cut off his penis with a kitchen knife at a temple in Kanchanaburi province in Thailand.

The gory incident occurred on the first day of the year 2023, but Oat’s fellow monks rescued him before things got worse, Daily Star reports.

Oat was rushed to the hospital after slashing through his genitals, apparently resistant to the pain, having sprayed a temple cubicle in blood.

Daily Star said the 27-year-old shocked his fellow monks when he sliced through his member in front of them at a temple in Kanchanaburi province in Thailand on January 1.

Rescuers were called by the other monks who snatched the sharp object out of his hands before he could mutilate himself further.

He was rushed to the…





