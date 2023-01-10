Buhari vows to serve God, Nigeria until last day





President Muhammadu Buhari has restated his vow to serve God and Nigeria until his last day in office and beyond, saying nobody can blackmail him on inexplicable wealth and illicit enrichment while in office.

Mr Femi Adesina, in a statement on Tuesday, said Buhari was speaking at a State banquet, Monday night, organised in his honour in Damaturu, the Yobe capital.

According to the president, nobody can blackmail him on inexplicable wealth and illicit enrichment while in office, saying ‘‘I do not have one square-inch outside Nigeria.’’

He advised Nigerians to remain patriotic, saying ‘‘as I said more than 30 years ago, we have no other country than Nigeria, we must all stay here and salvage it together.’’

Buhari said that the most critical security challenge inherited by the administration nearly eight years ago was the potent and pervasive threat of terrorism.

He, however, expressed delight that normalcy had returned to affected States in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper