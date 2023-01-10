Campaign Venue: Prof Utomi lied – Delta Govt     





Delta Government has chided Labour Party chieftain, Professor Pat Utomi, over his false and misleading claims that the government denied the party venue for its presidential campaign in the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, at a news conference on Tuesday in Asaba said Utomi, a Professor of many years, should not resort to telling lies and blackmail to curry sympathy for his party.

He said that there was no record that Labour Party wrote to the state government for a venue for campaign and was denied, and challenged it to present the letter and the response from the State, denying them the use of a venue.

Aniagwu said,”the Labour Party creates an impression that it is being oppressed across the length and breadth of this country in order to attract sympathy.

“The Labour Party did not write to us as a government that it was going to have a rally in Delta. Somebody as highly placed as Prof. Pat Utomi went to town to allege that they have been…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper