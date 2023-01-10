Court sacks Elisha Abbo from contesting APC’s senatorial election





.

By Umar Yusuf, Yola

A Yola High Court presided over by Justice Mohammed Danladi Tuesday sacked Senator Ishaku Abbo as the APC Senatorial candidate for Adamawa North senatorial zone for this year’s election.

The court sacked Senator Abbo on the ground that he was expelled from the party by his ward in Mubi North local government area of Adamawa.

Justice Danladi, held that the Senator and APC are bound by the resolution of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Mubi North Local government chapter’s executive expelling him from the party on the 7th of October 2022.

Also Read

Alleged assault: Court admits CCTV footage, statements as evidence against Sen. Elisha Abbo

The court also averred that Senator Abbo is not entitled to enjoy any right or privilege accorded to APC members.

Recall that the Mubi North LG executive of the party had on the 7th of October 2022, approved the expulsion of the Senator as recommended by the party’s disciplinary committee.

The…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper