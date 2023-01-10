Defections: There’ll be tsunami in Delta PDP, Omo-Agege predicts





… raises hope for Isoko riverine communities

Deputy Senate President, and Delta All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has said there will be a tsunami of defections from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the APC in the days ahead.

He spoke at the ongoing APC Ward to Ward campaigns, Monday, January 9, at Iyede-Ame and Ofagbe, both Isoko communities, in Ndokwa East and Isoko North LGAs respectively.

While welcoming the latest top-level decampees from PDP, notably former House of Assembly Speaker, Chief Monday Igbuya; former Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Executive Secretary, Chief Andy Osawota; former DESOPADEC Commissioner, Chief Pius Ovbije, aka POC; and former Executive Assistant to Delta State governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, on Technical Education, Michael Akpobire, Senator Omo-Agege said this is just the tip of the iceberg.

“ I can comfortably tell you that Governor…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper