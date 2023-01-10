Edo train attack: IGP deploys police special squads to rescue victims 





The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has deployed police special squads, including the Intelligence Response Team and Anti-Terrorism Squad to Edo State to rescue the victims of a recent train attack in the state, a report has said.

Vanguard gathered that the squads would complement the efforts of the police in the state.

A senior officer, told newsmen that, “The IG has deployed the IRT and the anti-terrorism squad to Edo from Force headquarters. But the security agencies should have taken pre-emptive measures by deploying armed agents around the stations.”

Force headquarters react

The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, had earlier informed that efforts were ongoing to rescue the abductees.

“We will give necessary support to Edo State Police Command and Railway Police Command on the rescue of the abducted victims; efforts are being intensified to rescue them and arrest…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper